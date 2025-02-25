Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 0.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11693.7, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.83% in last one year as compared to a 2.01% slide in NIFTY and a 21.96% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11693.7, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 22567.65. The Sensex is at 74631.74, up 0.24%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has gained around 6.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31240.8, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68564 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 156.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News