Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 0.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 0.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11693.7, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.83% in last one year as compared to a 2.01% slide in NIFTY and a 21.96% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11693.7, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 22567.65. The Sensex is at 74631.74, up 0.24%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has gained around 6.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31240.8, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68564 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 156.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd gains for fifth session

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 2.13%, gains for five straight sessions

Revolt Motors launches all-new RV BlazeX

SEBI proposes tighter derivative market rules to curb risk

Nifty trades above 22,550; European mrkt opens lower

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story