Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is quoting at Rs 652.15, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.01% in last one year as compared to a 2.01% drop in NIFTY and a 21.96% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 652.15, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 22567.65. The Sensex is at 74631.74, up 0.24%. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd has dropped around 2.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31240.8, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95098 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

