Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 69.14 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 79.55% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 69.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

