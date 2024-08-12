Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 31.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 313.36 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 31.77% to Rs 37.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 313.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.313.36277.0925.1522.7176.6260.0151.0839.1937.9528.80

