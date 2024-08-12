Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 75.67% to Rs 22.17 crore

Net Loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 17.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.67% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.1712.62 76 OPM %24.7219.10 -PBDT-10.30-19.03 46 PBT-17.39-26.04 33 NP-17.39-26.04 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CEOs of Britain's biggest companies get record pay in 2023, shows research

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly lower amid Hindenburg-Sebi row; Adani Group, IIFL in focus

Olympics: Pak javelin thrower Nadeem's father-in-law to gift him a buffalo

Find Hidden Gems in Nifty 50 in Just 10 Minutes!

Govt bond yields seen steady as markets focus on inflation prints

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story