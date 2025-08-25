MIC Electronics receives orders worth Rs 1.73 cr from Indian Railways

MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptances as detailed below:

1. LOA received from SOUTH CENTRAL RLY, Secunderabad Division for 1. Provision of Coach Guidance Boards and At a Glance display boards at HFZ station. 2. Replacement of existing aged Solid state Plat form Announcement system at 20 stations over SC division for an amount of Rs. 53,67,040/-.

2. LOA received from NORTHERN RLY for Sanction of new item(s) relating to the work of 'Provision of passenger amenities (Telecom) and expansion of information system to facilitate Divyangjan and utility shifting in connection with Amrit Bharat station scheme at TKJ, GHNA, MDNR, SZM, PWL, BVH, FDN, BGZ, ROK, PTRD, SMQL, NUR, SNP, JHI, NRW, MSZ STN of Delhi division for an amount of Rs. 43,89,560/-.