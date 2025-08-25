Vedant Fashions allots 3,850 equity shares under ESOS

Vedant Fashions has allotted 3,850 equity shares under ESOS on 25 August 2025.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 24,29,57,104/- divided into 24,29,57,104 equity shares of Re. 1/- each from Rs. 24,29,53,254/- divided into 24,29,53,254 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

