Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedant Fashions allots 3,850 equity shares under ESOS

Vedant Fashions allots 3,850 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Vedant Fashions has allotted 3,850 equity shares under ESOS on 25 August 2025.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 24,29,57,104/- divided into 24,29,57,104 equity shares of Re. 1/- each from Rs. 24,29,53,254/- divided into 24,29,53,254 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

