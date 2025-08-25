EID Parry allots 27,899 equity shares under ESOP

EID Parry (India) has allotted 27,899 equity shares under ESOP on 25 August 2025. Consequent to said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity shares capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,77,96,084 to Rs. 17,78,23,983 comprising of 17,78,23,983 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each.

