Protean wins work order of Rs 1160 cr

From Unique Identification Authority of India, New Delhi

Protean eGov Technologies has received a work order on 25 August 2025 from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, Government of India for providing services as Service Provider for Establishing and Running District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) of approx. Rs 1160 crore (exclusive of taxes).

