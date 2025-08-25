TCS helps ICICI Lombard achieve DR switchover on AWS Cloud

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has successfully enabled ICICI Lombard to achieve fully automated AWS multi-region Disaster Recovery (DR) switchover. This establishes ICICI Lombard as one of the first insurance companies in India to achieve fully automated multi-region resilience on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

The innovative DR solutiondesigned to ensure business continuity in the face of unexpected disruptions leverages automation-first, infrastructure-as-code approach. It leverages AWS-native technologies to enable intelligent, automated failover for key systems with minimal downtime or manual effort. With TCS as its growth partner, ICICI Lombard has been operating on AWS Cloud since 2021. To strengthen business continuity and achieve geographical redundancy, TCS helped the insurer establish a robust, scalable and fully automated DR setup.

TCS brought on board its deep domain expertise in the insurance industry and used its contextual knowledge of ICICI Lombard's systems to deliver a best-in-class DR solution. The automation solution was built using highly performant data driven serverless architecture designed for large scale orchestration. This implementation not only improves operational resilience and reduces recovery time but also sets a new industry benchmark for automated disaster recovery in the BFSI sector. TCS has been ICICI Lombard's strategic IT partner since 2006 and has been managing their datacenter operations since 2013. TCS has been instrumental in seamlessly migrating all the ICICI Lombard applications to public cloud in 2021 and has since been supporting the ICICI Lombard cloud environment. It is now modernizing the insurer's systems - Project Orion - with TCS BaNCS Insurance being deployed as part of the program. TCS is a leading player in the BFSI sector, partnering with top banks, leading insurance firms, prominent capital market entities, major investment banks, and wealth management companies globally. TCS BaNCS for Insurance is a comprehensive offering suite, supporting a range of insurance products and functions, including customer management, product definition, plan management, policy administration, claims management, insurance accounting and reinsurance, along with a digital suite that can be tailored based on persona, among several options.