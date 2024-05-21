Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIC Electronics standalone net profit rises 1940.74% in the March 2024 quarter

MIC Electronics standalone net profit rises 1940.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 675.68% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics rose 1940.74% to Rs 49.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 675.68% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41126.67% to Rs 61.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 826.49% to Rs 54.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.962.96 676 54.575.89 826 OPM %23.5677.36 -22.5413.24 - PBDT5.852.95 98 12.652.19 478 PBT5.482.43 126 11.110.15 7307 NP49.592.43 1941 61.840.15 41127

