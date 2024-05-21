MIC Electronics standalone net profit rises 1940.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 675.68% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics rose 1940.74% to Rs 49.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 675.68% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41126.67% to Rs 61.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 826.49% to Rs 54.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

22.962.9654.575.8923.5677.3622.5413.245.852.9512.652.195.482.4311.110.1549.592.4361.840.15

