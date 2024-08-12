MIDHANI slides as Q1 PAT drops 72% YoY

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) fell 4.48% to Rs 422.65 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 72.44% to Rs 5.11 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18.54 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 163.45 crore in Q1 FY25, down 12.93% as compared with Rs 187.72 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax slumped 66.47% year on year to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

EBITDA for the June quarter stood at Rs 31.07 crore, down 37.31% from Rs 49.56 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.