Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative net longs in US Dollar Index ease further

Speculative net longs in US Dollar Index ease further

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continued to reduce their net long position although they continue to hover near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 16136 contracts in the data reported through August 06, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a weekly decline of 822 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal moves petition in Supreme Court against CBI arrest in liquor policy case

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, near 80k on 200-pt gain; Coffee Day sinks 14%, Sun TV 9%

ABD in talks with Russian Standard, ThaiBev for India product distribution

SC to consider listing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest in excise case

Realme C63 budget 5G phone, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, launched

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story