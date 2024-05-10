STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 3.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 13.48 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 3.11% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.24% to Rs 13.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 18.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

13.4813.1918.4617.1698.8998.0396.4895.9813.3312.9317.8116.4713.3112.9117.7416.419.969.6613.2712.26

