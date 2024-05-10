Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 3.11% in the March 2024 quarter

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 3.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 13.48 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 3.11% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.24% to Rs 13.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 18.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.4813.19 2 18.4617.16 8 OPM %98.8998.03 -96.4895.98 - PBDT13.3312.93 3 17.8116.47 8 PBT13.3112.91 3 17.7416.41 8 NP9.969.66 3 13.2712.26 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 401.73% in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 51.23% in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Holdings standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2024 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 103.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 40.67% in the December 2023 quarter

WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 104.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of TVS Holdings approves acquisition of 80.74% stake in Home Credit India Finance

Repro India consolidated net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net profit of Rs 171.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story