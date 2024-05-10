Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 104.08% in the March 2024 quarter

WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 104.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 42.76% to Rs 18.13 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 104.08% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.76% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 252.14% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.00% to Rs 70.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.1312.70 43 70.0446.08 52 OPM %6.077.56 -7.705.53 - PBDT1.711.15 49 6.702.95 127 PBT1.000.49 104 4.120.90 358 NP1.000.49 104 4.121.17 252

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

