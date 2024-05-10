WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 104.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.76% to Rs 18.13 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 104.08% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.76% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 252.14% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.00% to Rs 70.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

