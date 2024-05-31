Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Midland Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Midland Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Midland Polymers reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060 0 0.060 0 OPM %50.000 --783.330 - PBDT0.03-0.01 LP -0.46-0.29 -59 PBT0.03-0.01 LP -0.46-0.29 -59 NP0.03-0.01 LP -0.46-0.29 -59

