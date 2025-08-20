Mihika Industries standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1975.00% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Mihika Industries declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1975.00% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.660.08-8.43-87.500.010.190.010.190.010.14

