Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 5.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.91% to Rs 393.80 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 5.83% to Rs 90.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 77.91% to Rs 393.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 221.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.393.80221.3591.5586.32123.37114.65123.10114.4290.2285.25

