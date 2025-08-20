Marktesh Trading standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.24% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Marktesh Trading rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.24% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.210.3480.9526.470.170.090.170.090.160.09

