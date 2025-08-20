Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.25% to Rs 66.50 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt rose 30.30% to Rs 28.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.25% to Rs 66.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.66.5048.4585.2091.7638.6229.8538.4229.6428.6021.95

