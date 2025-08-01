MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.65% to Rs 2.77 crore

Net loss of MIL Industries & Aerospace reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 60.65% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.777.04-35.0226.14-0.792.02-0.951.92-0.951.39

