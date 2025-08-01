Silver Touch Technologies standalone net profit rises 36.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 58.01 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 36.74% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 58.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.58.0152.1715.0811.547.565.546.034.324.283.13

