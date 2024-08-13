Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MIL Industries standalone net profit declines 82.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 38.52% to Rs 6.56 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries declined 82.55% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.52% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.5610.67 -39 OPM %4.8821.09 -PBDT0.582.39 -76 PBT0.362.07 -83 NP0.261.49 -83

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

