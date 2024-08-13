MIL Industries standalone net profit declines 82.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.52% to Rs 6.56 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries declined 82.55% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.52% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.5610.674.8821.090.582.390.362.070.261.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp