Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 69.18 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 19.26% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 69.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales69.1861.18 13 OPM %33.8533.90 -PBDT25.3821.30 19 PBT25.0121.03 19 NP18.7615.73 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Voda Idea, RVNL, HDFC Bank in focus amid MSCI Index rejig news

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Five-member expert team to visit landslide-hit areas in Wayanad today

India's biggest shadow bank Bajaj Finance aims to borrow $500 million loan

Oppn defaming country, refugees know India is safe for minorities: Rijiju

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story