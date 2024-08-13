Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 69.18 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 19.26% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 69.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.69.1861.1833.8533.9025.3821.3025.0121.0318.7615.73

