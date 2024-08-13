Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 69.18 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 19.26% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 69.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales69.1861.18 13 OPM %33.8533.90 -PBDT25.3821.30 19 PBT25.0121.03 19 NP18.7615.73 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News