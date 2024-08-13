Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales decline 62.46% to Rs 3.21 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 62.46% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.218.55 -62 OPM %0.624.80 -PBDT0.120.25 -52 PBT0.030.14 -79 NP0.020.12 -83

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

