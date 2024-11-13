Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Milestone Global consolidated net profit declines 82.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Milestone Global consolidated net profit declines 82.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of Milestone Global declined 82.61% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.583.57 0 OPM %-0.566.44 -PBDT0.140.30 -53 PBT0.040.23 -83 NP0.040.23 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sula Vineyards tumbles 7% to fresh 52-week low as Q2 net profit falls 37%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts at 78,200; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, PSB, Oil weigh

Africa shows low expectations, some hope for second Trump presidency

Gurugram uses 'Artificial Rain' against air pollution; did it really help?

Musk and Ramaswamy to join Trump's DOGE initiative to reshape US governance

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story