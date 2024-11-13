Milestone Global consolidated net profit declines 82.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of Milestone Global declined 82.61% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.583.57-0.566.440.140.300.040.230.040.23

