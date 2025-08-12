Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit rises 9.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 23.76 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rose 9.82% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.7624.0622.0122.904.054.082.452.471.791.63

