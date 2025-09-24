Minda Corp rallies on Vision 2030 roadmap

Minda Corporation surged 9.24% to Rs 583.50 after investors cheered the company's bold new growth blueprint, dubbed Vision 2030.

The roadmap lays out ambitious targets, including tripling revenue over the next five years, ramping up exports, and steering aggressively into electric vehicle (EV) components and premium auto electronics.

The presentation, unveiled at an investor meet in Pune on 23 September 2025, highlighted the companys strategy to scale revenue from Rs 5,056 crore in FY25 to over Rs 17,500 crore by FY30 while keeping debt under tight control. Management also reaffirmed its commitment to improving margins with a target EBITDA of more than 12.5% .

Key growth levers include new product launches, global market expansion, and a push to premiumise its portfolio. The company is investing heavily in research and development and expanding its manufacturing footprint with greenfield facilities in Pune and Noida dedicated to die casting and instrument clusters. EV solutions form the cornerstone of Mindas strategy. Its recent acquisition of a 49% stake in Flash Electronics gives it a foothold in the fast-growing EV powertrain components space. The company plans to accelerate its presence in motors, controllers, chargers, wiring harnesses, and other next-generation offerings through technical collaborations and joint ventures. Exports are projected to soar from Rs 420 crore in FY25 to more than Rs 1,500 crore by FY30, implying a compounded annual growth rate of 37%. To support this expansion, the company has lined up Rs 2,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next five years for technology upgrades, capacity expansion, and product diversification, including partnerships with global players in areas like sunroof systems and switches.

Minda is also aligning itself with emerging mobility trends such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connected cars, circular economy practices, lightweighting, and digital instrument clusters. By FY30, the company envisions itself as an innovative and profitable global automotive solutions provider, balancing growth with sustainability while strengthening its position as a preferred supplier to both Indian and international automakers. Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan-India presence and significant international footprint. The company has a diversified product portfolio that encompasses mechatronics, information and connected systems and plastic and interior for auto OEMs. These products cater to 2/3 wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-roaders and after-market. The company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.