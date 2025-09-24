Minda Corp rallies on Vision 2030 roadmap

Minda Corporation surged 9.24% to Rs 583.50 after investors cheered the company's bold new growth blueprint, dubbed Vision 2030.The roadmap lays out ambitious targets, including tripling revenue over the next five years, ramping up exports, and steering aggressively into electric vehicle (EV) components and premium auto electronics.
The presentation, unveiled at an investor meet in Pune on 23 September 2025, highlighted the companys strategy to scale revenue from Rs 5,056 crore in FY25 to over Rs 17,500 crore by FY30 while keeping debt under tight control. Management also reaffirmed its commitment to improving margins with a target EBITDA of more than 12.5% .
Key growth levers include new product launches, global market expansion, and a push to premiumise its portfolio. The company is investing heavily in research and development and expanding its manufacturing footprint with greenfield facilities in Pune and Noida dedicated to die casting and instrument clusters.
EV solutions form the cornerstone of Mindas strategy. Its recent acquisition of a 49% stake in Flash Electronics gives it a foothold in the fast-growing EV powertrain components space. The company plans to accelerate its presence in motors, controllers, chargers, wiring harnesses, and other next-generation offerings through technical collaborations and joint ventures.
Exports are projected to soar from Rs 420 crore in FY25 to more than Rs 1,500 crore by FY30, implying a compounded annual growth rate of 37%. To support this expansion, the company has lined up Rs 2,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next five years for technology upgrades, capacity expansion, and product diversification, including partnerships with global players in areas like sunroof systems and switches.
Minda is also aligning itself with emerging mobility trends such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connected cars, circular economy practices, lightweighting, and digital instrument clusters.
By FY30, the company envisions itself as an innovative and profitable global automotive solutions provider, balancing growth with sustainability while strengthening its position as a preferred supplier to both Indian and international automakers.
Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan-India presence and significant international footprint. The company has a diversified product portfolio that encompasses mechatronics, information and connected systems and plastic and interior for auto OEMs. These products cater to 2/3 wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-roaders and after-market. The company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.
The company's consolidated net profit edged up 1.7% year-on-year to Rs 65 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 64 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating revenue rose 16.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,386 crore from Rs 1,192 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app