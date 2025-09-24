Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC gains on bagging Rs 75-cr supply order from Gefos Solutions

SEPC gains on bagging Rs 75-cr supply order from Gefos Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SEPC rallied 2.16% to Rs 13.26 after the company has secured a significant order worth Rs 75.19 crore from Gefos Solutions for the supply & delivery of construction materials for four residential infrastructure projects.

The contract is slated for execution over 8 to 9 months.

The order, valued at Rs 75,19,78,000 will be fulfilled through a domestic supplier. The projects entail construction of residential buildings, with the supply covering all necessary construction materials.

SEPC clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in Gefos Solutions, and the order does not constitute a related party transaction.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.8% YoY to Rs 16.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 8.08 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 15% YoY to Rs 202.28 crore from Rs 175.82 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OECD projects India growth at 6.7% in FY26

INR refreshes all time low amid weak global cues

Meta Infotech jumps after securing Rs 128-cr orders

Mphasis Ltd Slides 1.47%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 0.69%

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story