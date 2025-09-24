OECD projects India growth outlook at 6.7% in FY26

In India, higher tariff rates will weigh on the export sector, but overall activity is anticipated to be supported by monetary and fiscal policy easing, including the reform to the Goods and Services Tax, with growth projected to be 6.7% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday stated. The OECD also upgraded its global economic growth forecast with many economies appearing more resilient than expected so far this year. The agency now expects global growth of 3.2% this year, compared to the 2.9% expansion it had forecast in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News