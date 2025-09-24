Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OECD projects India growth outlook at 6.7% in FY26

OECD projects India growth outlook at 6.7% in FY26

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In India, higher tariff rates will weigh on the export sector, but overall activity is anticipated to be supported by monetary and fiscal policy easing, including the reform to the Goods and Services Tax, with growth projected to be 6.7% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday stated. The OECD also upgraded its global economic growth forecast with many economies appearing more resilient than expected so far this year. The agency now expects global growth of 3.2% this year, compared to the 2.9% expansion it had forecast in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC gains on bagging Rs 75-cr supply order from Gefos Solutions

INR refreshes all time low amid weak global cues

Meta Infotech jumps after securing Rs 128-cr orders

Mphasis Ltd Slides 1.47%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 0.69%

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story