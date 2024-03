Minda Corporation reaffirms its commitment to Make-in-India with the rapid rollout of its 1 millionth two-wheeler Smart Keyless System from its cutting-edge manufacturing facilities nationwide. This Smart Keyless System is designed & developed at its state-of-the-art Smart Minda Technical Centre, epitomize Indian design and engineering excellence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel