Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed a Contract with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Govt. of India for short refit of Seychelles Coast Guard Ship Zoroaster, a Fast Patrol Vessel which was constructed and supplied by GRSE to the Government of Seychelles. The total contract value shall be approx. Rs 26.45 crore.

