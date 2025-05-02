Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.53% to Rs 704.14 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 26.77% to Rs 86.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.53% to Rs 704.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 620.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.29% to Rs 476.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 525.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 2660.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2462.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales704.14620.24 14 2660.472462.39 8 OPM %72.0071.24 -72.1571.95 - PBDT354.62326.58 9 1377.461329.66 4 PBT250.28232.56 8 971.47947.00 3 NP86.85118.60 -27 476.28525.04 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Quint Digital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.30% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story