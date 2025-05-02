Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.53% to Rs 704.14 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 26.77% to Rs 86.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.53% to Rs 704.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 620.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.29% to Rs 476.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 525.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 2660.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2462.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

704.14620.242660.472462.3972.0071.2472.1571.95354.62326.581377.461329.66250.28232.56971.47947.0086.85118.60476.28525.04

