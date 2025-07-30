Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mini Diamonds announces launch of e-commerce platform - NamraJewels.com

Mini Diamonds announces launch of e-commerce platform - NamraJewels.com

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Mini Diamonds (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Namra Jewels, will officially launch its exclusive e-commerce platform www.namrajewels.com on Monday, 4 August 2025. This strategic digital initiative marks a significant step in expanding MDIL's presence in the direct-to-consumer retail segment for lab-grown diamond jewelry.

The launch of NamraJewels.com is expected to complement MDIL's existing retail and distribution channels, while also contributing to improved margins and long-term profitability by leveraging the operational efficiencies of digital commerce.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

