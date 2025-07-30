Mini Diamonds announces launch of e-commerce platform - NamraJewels.com

Mini Diamonds (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Namra Jewels, will officially launch its exclusive e-commerce platform www.namrajewels.com on Monday, 4 August 2025. This strategic digital initiative marks a significant step in expanding MDIL's presence in the direct-to-consumer retail segment for lab-grown diamond jewelry.

The launch of NamraJewels.com is expected to complement MDIL's existing retail and distribution channels, while also contributing to improved margins and long-term profitability by leveraging the operational efficiencies of digital commerce.

