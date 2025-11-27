Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mini Diamonds India gains after winning $2-million export order

Mini Diamonds India gains after winning $2-million export order

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Mini Diamonds India rose 1.21% to Rs 141.90 after the company secured a fresh export order worth $2 million (around Rs 17.8 crore) from a Singapore-based customer for lab-grown cut & polished diamonds.

The order, received on 26 November 2025, adds to a series of recent export wins from overseas clients and reflects the companys growing momentum in global markets.

The company said that its ability to deliver consistent quality and competitive pricing continues to strengthen its position among international buyers. The latest order also signals MDILs widening customer base beyond the US, aligning with the broader uptick in global demand for lab-grown diamonds.

MDIL added that these export orders are expected to significantly boost revenue from its lab-grown segment in the coming quarters and support overall profitability as volumes scale up.

Upendra N. Shah, chairman & MD, Mini Diamonds (India), had to say the following with regards to this business update we see this $2 million order from Singapore as a further validation of our lab-grown diamond strategy and our ability to serve international clients consistently. By focusing on quality, delivery reliability and competitive pricing, we are gradually building a diversified export book across key markets. Over time, we expect such orders to support healthier capacity utilization, a better product mix, and an improvement in overall profitability.

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

