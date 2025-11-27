Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India Ltd Falls 10.79%

Whirlpool of India Ltd Falls 10.79%

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 22.47% over last one month compared to 2.34% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd lost 10.79% today to trade at Rs 1070.2. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.17% to quote at 62020.96. The index is up 2.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 0.87% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.64% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 0.98 % over last one year compared to the 6.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 22.47% over last one month compared to 2.34% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 158.46 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14609 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1980 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 899 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

