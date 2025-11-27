Whirlpool of India Ltd Falls 10.79%

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 22.47% over last one month compared to 2.34% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd lost 10.79% today to trade at Rs 1070.2. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.17% to quote at 62020.96. The index is up 2.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 0.87% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.64% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 0.98 % over last one year compared to the 6.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.