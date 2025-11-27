Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises inks 90-year leases pact for land parcel in Kerala's Technopark

Brigade Enterprises inks 90-year leases pact for land parcel in Kerala's Technopark

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Brigade Enterprises said that it has signed a lease deed for 4.859 acres of land for a period of 90 years with Electronics Technology Parks for the development of IT infrastructure in Technopark Phase-I Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

This property will have an overall development potential of about 1.2 million square feet, comprising of World Trade Center Trivandrum with A Grade office space along with a five-star hotel of over 200 keys.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company had reported 36.57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.50 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 118.98 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 29.02% YoY to Rs 1,383.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The scrip shed 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 909.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Whirlpool of India Ltd Falls 10.79%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 0.77%

Biocon Biologics' Drug Substance Facility in Bengaluru Classified as Voluntary Action Indicated

CarTrade Tech defers proposed consolidation discussion with Girnar Software

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story