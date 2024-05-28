Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 63.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.25% to Rs 152.43 crore

Net profit of Mirza International declined 63.04% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 152.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.46% to Rs 12.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 630.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 653.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

152.43160.87630.40653.017.925.687.7310.159.1210.5344.9261.551.414.8616.6035.951.193.2212.0426.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News