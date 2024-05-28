Auto Pins (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 18.05 crore

Net loss of Auto Pins (India) reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.18% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.17% to Rs 64.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.0516.5664.6045.443.274.593.993.480.700.612.211.390.540.481.640.88-0.070.451.030.85

