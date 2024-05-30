Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 30.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.11% to Rs 393.08 croreNet profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 30.06% to Rs 46.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 393.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.26% to Rs 91.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 1031.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 849.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
