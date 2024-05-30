Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 30.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 30.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.11% to Rs 393.08 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 30.06% to Rs 46.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 393.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.26% to Rs 91.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 1031.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 849.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales393.08332.81 18 1031.19849.88 21 OPM %20.4530.09 -18.8330.30 - PBDT80.10104.31 -23 190.03269.94 -30 PBT64.6490.61 -29 131.48216.94 -39 NP46.3466.26 -30 91.78156.26 -41

