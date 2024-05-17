Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 82.27 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 14.24% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 82.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.92% to Rs 8.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 311.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 308.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.2783.20 -1 311.25308.97 1 OPM %9.159.11 -8.258.60 - PBDT5.405.53 -2 17.9120.11 -11 PBT3.794.14 -8 11.8914.83 -20 NP2.833.30 -14 8.8611.80 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 75.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhakti Gems &amp; Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 33.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Bisil Plast standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Indices may open higher

Dixon Technologies inks MoU with Acerpure

G D Trading &amp; Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 128.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story