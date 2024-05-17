Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 128.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 128.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 90.52% to Rs 247.32 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 128.73% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.52% to Rs 247.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.15% to Rs 16.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 869.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 689.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales247.32129.81 91 869.59689.32 26 OPM %5.568.66 -6.354.69 - PBDT5.154.36 18 23.0513.51 71 PBT4.882.67 83 21.9310.79 103 NP4.141.81 129 16.767.79 115

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

