Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 182.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 13.29 croreNet profit of Mittal Life Style rose 182.86% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.2915.40 -14 OPM %10.681.10 -PBDT1.410.17 729 PBT1.090.15 627 NP0.990.35 183
Powered by Capital Market - Live News