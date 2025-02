MKP Mobility standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.62% to Rs 8.34 crore

Net profit of MKP Mobility rose 366.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.62% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.346.061.44-2.640.400.090.380.080.280.06

