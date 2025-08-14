Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 101.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.19% to Rs 141.38 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 101.59% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.19% to Rs 141.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.141.38103.819.124.9916.809.0314.426.9315.227.55

