Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 32.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 32.73% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.10% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

