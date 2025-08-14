Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 76.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.83% to Rs 64.46 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 76.03% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.83% to Rs 64.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.64.4646.4310.8011.984.123.182.511.512.131.21

