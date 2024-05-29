Modison consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.91% to Rs 113.58 crore

Net profit of Modison declined 19.69% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.91% to Rs 113.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.06% to Rs 21.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.87% to Rs 404.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 334.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

113.5887.43404.56334.718.3112.657.907.308.9210.6729.8324.227.179.0623.5517.906.167.6721.3611.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News