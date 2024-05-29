Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modison consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.91% to Rs 113.58 crore

Net profit of Modison declined 19.69% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.91% to Rs 113.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.06% to Rs 21.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.87% to Rs 404.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 334.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales113.5887.43 30 404.56334.71 21 OPM %8.3112.65 -7.907.30 - PBDT8.9210.67 -16 29.8324.22 23 PBT7.179.06 -21 23.5517.90 32 NP6.167.67 -20 21.3611.18 91

