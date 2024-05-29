Sales decline 25.37% to Rs 2086.28 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp declined 15.73% to Rs 214.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 254.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.37% to Rs 2086.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2795.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.43% to Rs 442.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1210.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.23% to Rs 8676.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11300.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
