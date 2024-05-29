Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 15.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 15.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales decline 25.37% to Rs 2086.28 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp declined 15.73% to Rs 214.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 254.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.37% to Rs 2086.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2795.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.43% to Rs 442.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1210.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.23% to Rs 8676.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11300.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2086.282795.54 -25 8676.0911300.69 -23 OPM %20.9916.78 -14.8319.16 - PBDT398.26429.45 -7 1005.692054.73 -51 PBT296.36360.47 -18 671.961815.52 -63 NP214.79254.88 -16 442.511210.10 -63

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

