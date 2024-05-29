Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.38% to Rs 2.69 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation rose 87.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.41% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 10.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

2.693.0710.5811.1457.6258.3156.1463.640.670.752.282.580.570.611.842.090.450.241.401.42

